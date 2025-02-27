Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Ireland - media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin met in Ireland, RTÉ reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Mr. Zelensky, who was met at the airport by Michal Martin, said he was happy to be in Ireland and to meet with the prime minister," the newspaper writes.

As indicated, the President also thanked the Irish people for the support they provided to Ukrainian citizens who were forced to flee the war.

The two leaders reportedly began talks afterward. They are expected to make statements to the press.

Martin had earlier canceled a planned visit to Belfast to meet with Zelensky.

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland ahead of important US talks - Guardian

During today's meeting, Martin is expected to reaffirm Ireland's support for Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Mr. Martin promised to increase financial humanitarian aid to Ukraine.