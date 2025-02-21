Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24915 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44907 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 87553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51750 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111349 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98400 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112184 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116606 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149552 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93642 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50800 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106206 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 62016 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 47211 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 87322 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149538 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140437 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172922 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 20067 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 47211 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132915 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134802 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163242 views
Actual
Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed

Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32903 views

The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.

During the day, he held a series of talks with European leaders and representatives of other continents. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The discussions with President of Poland Andrzej Duda were aimed at ensuring stability in the region and reaffirming the importance of strong cooperation.

Zelensky on his conversation with Duda: the common goal remains clear - to protect Ukraine and Europe from Russian aggression21.02.25, 16:28 • 24700 views

The conversation with the Croatian Prime Minister emphasized joint initiatives and plans of the two countries.

Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Croatia and told the details of the conversation21.02.25, 15:38 • 19168 views

During his discussions with the Czech President, the Ukrainian leader emphasized the principled nature of the Czech position.

Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss new Czech initiative to support Ukraine21.02.25, 17:17 • 26080 views

The situation in the Baltic region, where the hybrid threat is growing, was a key topic of talks with the Prime Minister of Sweden.

New possible cable damage in the Baltic Sea: investigation launched in Sweden21.02.25, 11:59 • 21363 views

During the dialogue with the head of the Luxembourg government, Zelenskyy touched upon important initiatives aimed at peace and guaranteeing stability in Europe.

Zelenskyy on his conversation with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg: We discussed the possibility of producing more weapons13.05.24, 21:00 • 21216 views

The President of Ukraine also had a constructive conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, emphasizing the importance of taking into account the voice of each nation in the international arena.

They discussed bilateral relations, plans for the future and joint steps: Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Slovenia21.02.25, 20:53 • 23697 views

The talks with the head of the Irish government focused on cooperation within European structures and key diplomatic areas.

Zelenskyy visits Ireland for bilateral meeting with Prime Minister13.07.24, 16:06 • 36553 views

In addition to European partners, Zelenskyy spoke with the President of Côte d'Ivoire. The focus was on support for Ukraine's sovereignty and the need to respect the principles of respect for the interests of all countries in the international arena.

In conclusion, the President thanked all the leaders for their support of Ukraine.

Zelensky had phone conversations with leaders of 7 countries: what was discussed21.02.25, 02:18 • 123759 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
sloveniiaSlovenia
irelandIreland
liuksemburhLuxembourg
swedenSweden
czech-republicCzech Republic
croatiaCroatia
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising

Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed | УНН