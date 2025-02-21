Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed
The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.
During the day, he held a series of talks with European leaders and representatives of other continents. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
The discussions with President of Poland Andrzej Duda were aimed at ensuring stability in the region and reaffirming the importance of strong cooperation.
The conversation with the Croatian Prime Minister emphasized joint initiatives and plans of the two countries.
During his discussions with the Czech President, the Ukrainian leader emphasized the principled nature of the Czech position.
The situation in the Baltic region, where the hybrid threat is growing, was a key topic of talks with the Prime Minister of Sweden.
During the dialogue with the head of the Luxembourg government, Zelenskyy touched upon important initiatives aimed at peace and guaranteeing stability in Europe.
The President of Ukraine also had a constructive conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, emphasizing the importance of taking into account the voice of each nation in the international arena.
The talks with the head of the Irish government focused on cooperation within European structures and key diplomatic areas.
In addition to European partners, Zelenskyy spoke with the President of Côte d'Ivoire. The focus was on support for Ukraine's sovereignty and the need to respect the principles of respect for the interests of all countries in the international arena.
In conclusion, the President thanked all the leaders for their support of Ukraine.
