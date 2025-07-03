Explosion in Zhytomyr region: number of injured increased to 24, including children

The number of victims as a result of the explosion near Zhytomyr on Wednesday evening, July 2, increased to 24 people. Among them are four children. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Bunechko, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, Bunechko confirmed that the explosion occurred not at a gas station, but at an enterprise. According to him, two people are currently known to have died. The body of one has already been unblocked. Rescuers are still looking for the other.

Those who died were at the enterprise - says Bunechko.

But the number of injured increased to 24 people. Among them are 4 children.

Many victims were at home. Of the 24 people admitted to medical facilities, 4 are children. In addition, we are recording self-referrals from people, so we will provide additional information later. - noted the head of the OVA.

He added that about 25 houses were completely destroyed, and the number of damaged houses will be reported later, as an inspection of all households is currently underway.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, as a result of which there were casualties. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses.

Later, the head of the Zhytomyr OVA, Vitaliy Bunechko, reported that as a result of two explosions in the Zhytomyr region, two people died and 15 more were injured.

The incident with the explosion on the M-06 "Kyiv—Chop" highway in the Zhytomyr region is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A help center has been deployed at the scene, and rescuers and other specialists are working.

