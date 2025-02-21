They discussed bilateral relations, plans for the future and joint steps: Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Slovenia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bilateral relations, plans for the future and joint steps with Prime Minister Robert Holob, and exchanged views on ending the war.

I spoke with the Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob and thanked him for providing Ukraine with 14 defense assistance packages. The Ukrainian people sincerely appreciate this unwavering support of the Slovenian people. The parties discussed bilateral relations, plans for the future and joint steps, and exchanged views on ending the war and guaranteeing security. Quick and coordinated actions are the key to achieving a just and lasting peace. Slovenia has shown clear understanding and readiness in this regard - Zelensky wrote.

Zelenskyy also discussed with the prime minister the Food from Ukraine initiative aimed at providing food aid to the population of Syria and invited Slovenia to join these efforts.

