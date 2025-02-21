ukenru
Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Croatia and told the details of the conversation

Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Croatia and told the details of the conversation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19169 views

President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic. The parties discussed military support and joint plans for the future, emphasizing the importance of security guarantees.

On Friday, February 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's post on Telegram.

Details

Zelenskyy, in particular, called the conversation with the Croatian prime minister "good." He thanked Plenkovic for Croatia's support for Kyiv and the recent decision on a new military aid package.

It is important to maintain a common understanding of current events. We discussed the next steps and joint plans for the near future. Europe's position today determines its security tomorrow. We all need a strong and lasting peace. We appreciate the firm position of Croatia that a ceasefire is impossible without clear security guarantees,

-  the president of Ukraine wrote.

Recall

The day before his meeting with the US White House Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. He noted that the conversation was "long and very substantive.

Von der Leyen, Zelensky to co-chair meeting on Monday in Kyiv - spokesman21.02.25, 13:39

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Croatia and told the details of the conversation | УНН