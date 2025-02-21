Von der Leyen, Zelensky to co-chair meeting on Monday in Kyiv - spokesman
Kyiv • UNN
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will arrive in Kyiv on February 24 for a joint meeting with the Ukrainian government. The meeting will be attended by European commissioners to express support for Ukraine after three years of war.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will co-chaired a joint meeting of the European Commission and the Ukrainian government on Monday, February 24, in Kyiv, European Commission spokesman Stefan Kersmacker said at a briefing on Friday, UNN reports.
As you know, next week the President (Ursula von der Leyen) will travel to Kyiv. She will do so on Monday, along with the College of (Euro)Commissioners, to express Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for independence and freedom after three years of full-scale war with Russia. The President will meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and they will co-chaired a meeting of the board and the government
