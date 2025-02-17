Ukrainian government to hold important consultations with European Commission colleagues next week - Shmyhal

Next week, a panel of European commissioners will arrive in Ukraine to hold joint consultations with the Ukrainian government, as well as to discuss cooperation in the field of security and defense, sanctions against Russia, and economic cooperation between Ukraine and the EU. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Next week, a panel of European commissioners will arrive in Ukraine. The Government and its European Commission colleagues will hold joint consultations. A number of bilateral meetings are planned. We will discuss cooperation in security and defense, strengthening of sanctions against the aggressor, economic cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union, and integration into the EU, - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

European Commission spokesperson Stefan de Kersmaeken saidthat the European Commission board will visit Ukraine in connection with the third anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

The European Commission will identify further support for Ukraine as a "top priority" in its 2025 work program. The document also reaffirms the Commission's support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU.