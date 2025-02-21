ukenru
Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss new Czech initiative to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss new Czech initiative to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26081 views

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with his Czech counterpart to discuss further joint plans and a united European position. The parties discussed the supply of artillery shells and a new offer of support from the Czech Republic.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel. The main topics were further steps, joint plans and maintaining strong, reasoned positions, UNN reports.

Europe must speak with one voice to achieve a just peace, and we will achieve it. In addition, they discussed the continuation of the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells and a new proposal of the Czech Republic to support Ukraine 

- Zelensky said on Telegram.

Zelensky on his conversation with Duda: the common goal remains clear - to protect Ukraine and Europe from Russian aggression21.02.25, 16:28 • 24701 view

The President of Ukraine added that even in these difficult times, the Czech people stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.

Duda spoke with Zelenskyy and suggested that he remain committed to cooperating with Trump21.02.25, 15:28 • 44127 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
donald-trumpDonald Trump
czech-republicCzech Republic
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss new Czech initiative to support Ukraine | УНН