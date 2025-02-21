Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss new Czech initiative to support Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel. The main topics were further steps, joint plans and maintaining strong, reasoned positions, UNN reports.

Europe must speak with one voice to achieve a just peace, and we will achieve it. In addition, they discussed the continuation of the Czech initiative to supply artillery shells and a new proposal of the Czech Republic to support Ukraine - Zelensky said on Telegram.

The President of Ukraine added that even in these difficult times, the Czech people stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.

