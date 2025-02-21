Zelensky on his conversation with Duda: the common goal remains clear - to protect Ukraine and Europe from Russian aggression

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to discuss current events and future steps. Zelenskyy said that their common goal remains clear: to protect Ukraine and the whole of Europe from Russian aggression, UNN reports.

He had a conversation with President of Poland Andrzej Duda. We deeply appreciate the support of the Polish people and will never forget how much Poland has done for our common future. We discussed current events and future steps. Our common goal remains clear: to protect Ukraine and the whole of Europe from Russian aggression, - Zelensky wrote.

Zelenskyy also told Duda about the ongoing dialog with the American side.

It is important that the United States stands by our side. A strong and lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Polish President Andrzej Duda reported earlier that he had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he suggested that Zelenskyy remain committed to a course of calm and constructive cooperation with US President Donald Trump.

On February 18, Polish President Andrzej Duda saidthat he has a full overview of the situation when it comes to current US actions. In his opinion, America is very much in the game to end the war in Ukraine. Duda called President Donald Trump an extremely determined person and expects that there will be at least a cessation of hostilities.



On February 20, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance saidthat U.S. President Donald Trump does not just want to stop the war now so that it can resume in a month, he wants to bring lasting peace to Europe. Trump wants peace in the interests of Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and most importantly, in the interests of the American people.