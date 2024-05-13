Zelenskyy on his conversation with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg: We discussed the possibility of producing more weapons

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87091 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108490 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151282 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155232 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251399 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174414 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165641 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226475 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37612 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35417 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69583 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37535 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63601 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251399 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226475 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212436 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238159 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224915 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87091 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63601 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69583 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113132 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114013 views
Zelenskyy on his conversation with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg: We discussed the possibility of producing more weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21220 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had phone conversations with the Prime Ministers of Sweden and Luxembourg and the Prime Minister of Canada. The parties discussed the production of more weapons, defense support, and participation in the Global Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of producing more weapons during a conversation with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden. Zelensky said this in an evening video address, UNN reports .

I had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Sweden. I informed him about the situation on the frontline today - about Russian attempts to put more pressure on Ukraine. We discussed the details of the new defense package from Sweden and opportunities to expand our cooperation. In particular, the financing of weapons production. These are both projects in Ukraine and joint projects. Sweden can also help significantly by investing in this joint production work. So can Luxembourg - in a conversation with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg today, we touched on all these opportunities to produce more weapons

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Sweden and Luxembourg for agreeing to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

Plus Canada - I just spoke with the Prime Minister of Canada. Two topics. Defense support, especially for armored vehicles and artillery. We are working to expand in this direction. And today Justin, Mr. Prime Minister, confirmed to me his participation in the Peace Summit. Thank you, Justin

- Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that tomorrow is no less active day for working with partners, and this is a common task for Ukrainian courage and for the efficiency of partners.

The aid packages that work are the ones that have been implemented, delivered, and are the weapons that are in the hands of our soldiers. And we ensure our results. Ukrainian results are what we all need. And what will definitely happen

 ," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and defense support for Ukraine with Canadian Prime Minister13.05.24, 18:47 • 19905 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
luc-friedenLuc Frieden
canadaCanada
liuksemburhLuxembourg
swedenSweden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

