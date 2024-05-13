Zelenskyy on his conversation with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg: We discussed the possibility of producing more weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of producing more weapons during a conversation with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden. Zelensky said this in an evening video address, UNN reports .

I had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Sweden. I informed him about the situation on the frontline today - about Russian attempts to put more pressure on Ukraine. We discussed the details of the new defense package from Sweden and opportunities to expand our cooperation. In particular, the financing of weapons production. These are both projects in Ukraine and joint projects. Sweden can also help significantly by investing in this joint production work. So can Luxembourg - in a conversation with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg today, we touched on all these opportunities to produce more weapons - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Sweden and Luxembourg for agreeing to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

Plus Canada - I just spoke with the Prime Minister of Canada. Two topics. Defense support, especially for armored vehicles and artillery. We are working to expand in this direction. And today Justin, Mr. Prime Minister, confirmed to me his participation in the Peace Summit. Thank you, Justin - Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that tomorrow is no less active day for working with partners, and this is a common task for Ukrainian courage and for the efficiency of partners.

The aid packages that work are the ones that have been implemented, delivered, and are the weapons that are in the hands of our soldiers. And we ensure our results. Ukrainian results are what we all need. And what will definitely happen ," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and defense support for Ukraine with Canadian Prime Minister