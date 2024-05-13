Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and defense support for Ukraine with Canadian Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Trudeau discussed coordination of positions ahead of the Peace Summit, Canada's leadership in the return of displaced Ukrainian children, the situation on the frontline and continued defense support for Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.
Details
During the conversation, the parties coordinated their positions before the Peace Summit and joint efforts to engage other countries.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Canada leads the International Coalition for the Return of Forcibly Displaced Ukrainian Children. According to him, participation in the Peace Summit is fundamentally important for the return of thousands of people home.
We also discussed the current situation on the battlefield and continued defense support
Addendum
Earlier , UNN reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.
Recall
Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announces that Canada will provide more than $56 million for Germany's initiative to find and supply air defense systems to Ukraine.