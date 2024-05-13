Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and defense support for Ukraine with Canadian Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

During the conversation, the parties coordinated their positions before the Peace Summit and joint efforts to engage other countries.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Canada leads the International Coalition for the Return of Forcibly Displaced Ukrainian Children. According to him, participation in the Peace Summit is fundamentally important for the return of thousands of people home.

We also discussed the current situation on the battlefield and continued defense support - summarized the President of Ukraine.

Earlier , UNN reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announces that Canada will provide more than $56 million for Germany's initiative to find and supply air defense systems to Ukraine.