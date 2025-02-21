Zelensky had phone conversations with leaders of 7 countries: what was discussed

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42997 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68239 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104445 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71742 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116444 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100865 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116690 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152684 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109469 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83100 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49706 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77057 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35117 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104445 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152684 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143392 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175768 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35117 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77057 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134024 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135920 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164205 views
Actual
Zelensky had phone conversations with leaders of 7 countries: what was discussed

Zelensky had phone conversations with leaders of 7 countries: what was discussed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123762 views

The President of Ukraine held a series of phone conversations with the leaders of South Africa, Finland, France, Denmark, Canada, and Norway. They discussed security issues, arms supplies, sanctions against the aggressor, and energy cooperation.

"I had telephone conversations with the presidents of South Africa, Finland and France, the prime ministers of Denmark, Canada and Norway and thanked everyone for their support." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, in a conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the parties discussed the continuation of arms and ammunition supplies, as well as investments in the development of domestic production of missiles and drones. An important aspect of the conversation was the recognition of Denmark as one of the key partners in ensuring the security of both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Zelenskyy emphasized the need to achieve a just peace, together with international partners, and expressed gratitude for the support of Ukraine's sovereignty.

The talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb focused on further steps on security guarantees, defense supplies, and joint initiatives between Ukraine, the United States, and Europe to achieve a stable peace.

Sanctions against Russian energy resources and the shadow fleet, as well as energy cooperation, were discussed with Canada, represented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Canada's presidency of the G7 this year and expressed hope for the country's continued leadership in supporting Ukraine.

In a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the parties discussed common security policy and Norway's ability to contribute to Ukraine's energy security.

The final focus was a discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron, where the leaders coordinated strategies in detail and shared their views on the future international security architecture. Zelenskyy emphasized that only with reliable security guarantees will Ukraine be able to guarantee peace, which will prevent future aggressions by a terrorist country.

Zelensky holds a meeting of the Betting Council: every two dollars invested in our long-haul truck brings significant losses to Russia21.02.25, 00:04 • 74895 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
finlandFinland
denmarkDenmark
south-africaSouth Africa
canadaCanada
franceFrance
norwayNorway
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising