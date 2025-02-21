Zelensky had phone conversations with leaders of 7 countries: what was discussed

"I had telephone conversations with the presidents of South Africa, Finland and France, the prime ministers of Denmark, Canada and Norway and thanked everyone for their support." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, in a conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the parties discussed the continuation of arms and ammunition supplies, as well as investments in the development of domestic production of missiles and drones. An important aspect of the conversation was the recognition of Denmark as one of the key partners in ensuring the security of both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Zelenskyy emphasized the need to achieve a just peace, together with international partners, and expressed gratitude for the support of Ukraine's sovereignty.

The talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb focused on further steps on security guarantees, defense supplies, and joint initiatives between Ukraine, the United States, and Europe to achieve a stable peace.

Sanctions against Russian energy resources and the shadow fleet, as well as energy cooperation, were discussed with Canada, represented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Canada's presidency of the G7 this year and expressed hope for the country's continued leadership in supporting Ukraine.

In a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the parties discussed common security policy and Norway's ability to contribute to Ukraine's energy security.

The final focus was a discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron, where the leaders coordinated strategies in detail and shared their views on the future international security architecture. Zelenskyy emphasized that only with reliable security guarantees will Ukraine be able to guarantee peace, which will prevent future aggressions by a terrorist country.

