Zelensky holds a meeting of the Betting Council: every two dollars invested in our long-haul truck brings significant losses to Russia

"The President held a meeting of the Chiefs of Staff, where he heard military reports on the situation at the front and the supply of the army." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, the key topics of discussion included arms supply contracts and support for Ukraine by international partners. He thanked the allies who understand the importance of both strong defense and diplomatic efforts.

I am grateful to each of our partners who understand that we need strong positions: both at the front to protect people and in diplomacy, both strength and truth matter - Zelensky said.

Particular attention was paid to the results of strikes on enemy targets aimed not only at destroying military infrastructure but also at undermining the economic potential of the aggressor. The President emphasized that every dollar invested in long-range weapons brings greater losses to the terrorist country.

For every two dollars invested in our long-range capability, we already receive almost ten dollars in Russian losses. This is the right dynamic: Russia must feel the price of war to really want peace - Zelensky emphasized.

In addition, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service presented important things.

