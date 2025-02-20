European affairs and real peace: Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Danish Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine discussed European affairs and peace with Mette Frederiksen. Zelenskyy thanked for the supply of weapons and joint production.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. They discussed European affairs and real peace, UNN reports.
A very good conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. As always, we are discussing European affairs together, with all partners, in a respectful dialog, with full mutual understanding
The President of Ukraine thanked for the supply of weapons and joint production. Mette reported on her conversations with other leaders.
We appreciate the position on real peace - the peace we all want, the peace we work for, the peace we must reliably guarantee. Thank you for your support!
