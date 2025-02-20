European affairs and real peace: Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Danish Prime Minister

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 30813 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 52440 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58117 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113165 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100134 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112476 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116637 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150712 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115136 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57239 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107421 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 69761 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 32981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58424 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113165 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141545 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173991 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 25702 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 58418 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133309 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135193 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163572 views
European affairs and real peace: Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Danish Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42293 views

The President of Ukraine discussed European affairs and peace with Mette Frederiksen. Zelenskyy thanked for the supply of weapons and joint production.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. They discussed European affairs and real peace, UNN reports.

A very good conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. As always, we are discussing European affairs together, with all partners, in a respectful dialog, with full mutual understanding 

- Zelensky said in Kh.

The President of Ukraine thanked for the supply of weapons and joint production. Mette reported on her conversations with other leaders.

We appreciate the position on real peace - the peace we all want, the peace we work for, the peace we must reliably guarantee. Thank you for your support! 

- Zelensky summarized.

Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator”: how European leaders react2/19/25, 10:19 PM • 141118 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
denmarkDenmark
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

