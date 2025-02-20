European affairs and real peace: Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Danish Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. They discussed European affairs and real peace, UNN reports.

A very good conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. As always, we are discussing European affairs together, with all partners, in a respectful dialog, with full mutual understanding - Zelensky said in Kh.

The President of Ukraine thanked for the supply of weapons and joint production. Mette reported on her conversations with other leaders.

We appreciate the position on real peace - the peace we all want, the peace we work for, the peace we must reliably guarantee. Thank you for your support! - Zelensky summarized.

Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator”: how European leaders react