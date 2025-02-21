ukenru
Exclusive
Actual
New possible cable damage in the Baltic Sea: investigation launched in Sweden

New possible cable damage in the Baltic Sea: investigation launched in Sweden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21354 views

The Swedish Coast Guard has launched an investigation into a possible rupture of an underwater cable off the country's southwestern coast. A coast guard ship has been dispatched to the scene near the island of Gotland.

Sweden is investigating a possible cable break off the country's southwest coast in the Baltic Sea, in an area where several marine cables have been damaged in recent months, the Swedish Coast Guard said on Friday, writes UNN citing Reuters and a statement by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

We have received information about a suspected cable break, and the prosecutor has decided to initiate a preliminary investigation

- said a Coast Guard representative to the Reuters agency.

A Coast Guard vessel has been dispatched to the site near the island of Gotland, the agency representative added.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the government is informed and that damage to any underwater infrastructure is of particular concern given the current security situation.

"I have long been aware of media reports about a possible new cable break in the Baltic Sea. The relevant authorities are informed, who are investigating the incident. We take all reports of possible damage to infrastructure in the Baltic Sea very seriously. As I have said before, they should be viewed in the light of the serious security situation that exists", Kristersson wrote on X.

It was not immediately clear what type of cable was involved or when the possible damage occurred. The Coast Guard declined further comment, Reuters reports.

According to SVT, according to the Swedish Coast Guard, it is unclear when the alleged cable break occurred, but the incident became known on Thursday.

According to media reports, it is about the C-Lion 1 cable, which runs between Finland and Germany.

"A preliminary investigation into sabotage has been initiated so that the police have access to the tools needed to find out what happened. We are cooperating with the relevant authorities", said Matias Rutegård, press secretary of the National Media Center of the Police, to SVT News.

Cinia, the owner of the cable running between Germany and Finland, as indicated, confirmed to Reuters a minor cable damage. According to the company, the damage will not affect the connection. According to Cinia, this is the third case in a short time that the same cable has been damaged. In November and December, the cable was completely disconnected.

Cinia, the majority owner of which is Finland, has the task of strengthening Finland's digital connectivity and cybersecurity.

Addition

The Baltic Sea region is on high alert, and the NATO alliance has increased its presence after a series of disruptions to power cables, telecommunications and gas pipelines since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Most of them, the publication points out, were caused by civilian ships dragging their anchors.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
natoNATO
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

