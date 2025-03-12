Vance showed off "shamrock socks" at a meeting with the Irish Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Michael Martin arrived in Washington. Before meeting with Donald Trump, he had breakfast with the US Vice President, who joked about his shamrock socks.
Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin has arrived in Washington and has already had breakfast with Vice President J.D. Vance at the Naval Observatory, UNN reports citing The Guardian.
Details
According to the publication, Vance joked that he was wearing "shamrock socks," which "gave hope that Martin would emerge unscathed from his meeting with Donald Trump, which will take place today in the Oval Office".
Addressing the Irish Prime Minister, Vance said, "When we meet later in the Oval Office, the President will be a big fan of conservative clothing. So if he notices these socks, you'll have to protect me. This is an important part of strengthening Irish-American relations".
The Guardian also adds that "Ireland is investing in intensive diplomatic training to prevent a repeat of the reprimand Vance gave to Vladimir Zelensky last month".