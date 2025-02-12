Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian
Singer Emmi will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song “Laika Party”. One of the authors of the song about the Soviet space dog is Larisa Tormi, a Russian woman living in Ireland.
Recently it became known who will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest. The singer Emmi will go from Ireland to Switzerland with a song called “Laika Party”.
However, one of the authors of this song is a Russian woman, Larisa Tormi (Vildanova), who currently lives in Ireland.
The composition itself tells the tragic story of Laika, a dog that was sent into space by the USSR in 1953. However, 7 hours after the launch of the Sputnik 2 spacecraft, the animal that was in it died.
Ukraine will be represented by Ziferblat with the song “Bird Of Pray” at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.