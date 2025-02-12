Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian

Ireland's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest Emmi will sing a song written by a Russian woman.

This was reported on the website of the Eurovision Word contest, UNN reports.

Recently it became known who will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest. The singer Emmi will go from Ireland to Switzerland with a song called “Laika Party”.

However, one of the authors of this song is a Russian woman, Larisa Tormi (Vildanova), who currently lives in Ireland.

The composition itself tells the tragic story of Laika, a dog that was sent into space by the USSR in 1953. However, 7 hours after the launch of the Sputnik 2 spacecraft, the animal that was in it died.

