Treasures of millennia-old manuscripts return to Ireland

Millennium-old monks' manuscripts return to Ireland for exhibition. The books include religious writings and sketches that provide insight into the daily life of Irish monks in the early Middle Ages. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, the Swiss Abbey of St. Gall has agreed to lend 17 manuscripts to the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin for a landmark exhibition that will combine artefacts and parchments to recreate the atmosphere of Ireland's golden age as a "land of saints and scholars" - a period when missionary monks founded monasteries in the territories of modern-day Great Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy.

We are trying to trace these journeys and the world in which these manuscripts were created - said Matthew Siever, the exhibition curator

According to him, sending manuscripts to the continent was part of a system of cultural exchange. "It was a two-way street. From the very beginning, Ireland received books and scholars from the continent and from Anglo-Saxon England."

"It is believed that the ships that brought wine, oil, ceramics, and other goods from the continent took Irish monks in that direction," the publication writes.

The Abbey Library, now a UNESCO World Heritage site, has agreed to lend 17 manuscripts for the exhibition, which will run from May 30 to October 24.

