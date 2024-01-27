WHO provides recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence in medicine

The World Health Organization has prepared recommendations for public authorities, technology companies and healthcare providers on the use of generative artificial intelligence technologies in the healthcare system. This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the WHO sees the prospect of using artificial intelligence by doctors for diagnostics and clinical treatment, for example, answering written requests from patients.

The technology will also make it possible to be used directly by the patient, for example, to investigate symptoms and treatment.

Large, multimodal data management systems can perform clerical and administrative tasks, such as documenting and summarizing patient appointments in electronic medical records, or be involved in research and drug development, including the discovery of new drug compounds.

Such technologies are unique because of their ability to mimic human communication and their ability to perform tasks for which they were not explicitly programmed, and they use multiple types of input, such as text, video, and images. the statement said.

The proposed recommendations also emphasize that generative artificial intelligence technologies have the potential to improve healthcare, but only if those who develop, regulate, and use these technologies fully consider the risks involved.

The WHO also warns that such systems may learn from materials with poor quality information or biased information based on race, ethnicity, personal origin, sex, gender, or age, which could cause harm to people if used.

