Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12878 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31744 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31677 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56610 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62599 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101865 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103610 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111423 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100814 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171250 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Lviv, surgeons for the first time in Ukraine formed the biliary tract of an infant with the help of a robot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Lviv surgeons have performed the Kasai procedure on an infant for the first time in Ukraine using the Da Vinci robot to create biliary tracts. The surgery has bought time for the child's future liver transplant.

In Lviv, surgeons for the first time in Ukraine formed the biliary tract of an infant with the help of a robot

Surgeons at St. Nicholas Children's Hospital in Lviv have for the first time in Ukraine formed the bile ducts of an infant using the Da Vinci robot. This was reported by UNN with reference to the First Medical Association of Lviv

Details

Without this life-saving surgery, little Oksanka from Ivano-Frankivsk region might not have lived to be a year old, doctors said. A few days after the baby was born, her parents noticed yellowing of her body and sclera of her eyes. Then they sought medical help.

The infant was diagnosed with biliary atresia. This is an anatomical defect in which bile is not excreted from the liver. Initially, the pathology leads to the death of the organ, and then the person himself. Only an urgent operation developed by Japanese surgeon Morio Kasai could save the baby. It is performed up to three months of age.

Tongue 5 times longer: Lviv doctors operate on a baby with a rare syndrome16.02.24, 18:05 • 23953 views

The girl was operated on May 6 with the help of the Da Vinci Si robotic-assisted system. This is how Kasai's operation is performed in Japan, the USA and South Korea. Lviv pediatric surgeons formed a new channel for bile outflow in the infant. And thanks to the involvement of the robot, they did it without blood loss.

Kasai's operation does not solve the problem completely. It allows doctors to buy time for children like Oksanka to grow up, get stronger and live to see a future liver transplant.

In Lviv, doctors removed 3 tumors on a girl's leg at once14.08.24, 13:26 • 19904 views

The operated girl is feeling well now: the yellowness of her body and sclera has decreased. The child's life is not in danger. In the future, doctors will monitor Oksanka's condition during monthly check-ups.

In total, about 100 interventions have already been performed on children using the Da Vinci robotic system at the First Medical Association of Lviv. And this is one of the highest rates among hospitals in Eastern Europe. In Ukraine, specialists from St. Nicholas Hospital are the only ones who operate on children with the help of a surgical robot.

A shell fragment got stuck in the military's liver: a highly complex operation was performed at the Shalimov Center01.05.25, 15:10 • 7308 views

Let us remind you

In the fall, a unique operation was performed in Lviv with the involvement of the Da Vinci Si robotic-assisted system on a 6-year-old girl with Wilkie's syndrome, who lost 4 kg due to problems with digestion. Thanks to the surgical robot, doctors created a bypass for food, which saved the child's life.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Health
The Da Vinci surgical system
South Korea
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Lviv
