A shell fragment got stuck in the military's liver: a highly complex operation was performed at the Shalimov Center

A Ukrainian serviceman was seriously wounded in the Donetsk region, a shell stuck in the soldier's liver. The hospitals where he was staying refused to perform the operation for fear of losing the organ completely. However, at the Shalimov Center, surgeons were able to remove the shell, performing a resection of the left lobe of the liver. This was reported at the National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov, reports UNN.

Details

In October 2024, a 34-year-old serviceman of the Airborne Assault Forces was seriously wounded in the Donetsk region.

A shell fragment pierced the right lung, passed through the diaphragm and got stuck in the parenchyma of the liver. The left lobe of the liver, its vessels and bile ducts were severely damaged - reported at the Shalimov Center.

For five months since the evacuation, the wounded soldier had a drainage tube, in place of which an abscess subsequently formed, causing purulent bile discharge. The hospitals where he was staying refused the operation because the shell was stuck in close proximity to the large vessels of the liver. The risks of losing the organ completely were too great.

Then the soldier turned to the Shalimov Center, where doctors began preparing for surgery - resection of the left lobe of the liver.

Surgeons gave me hope for a continued life as a healthy person - the patient noted.

10 days have passed since the operation, the soldier is feeling well and is looking forward to being discharged to go home and meet his family.

