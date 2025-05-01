A shell fragment got stuck in the military's liver: a highly complex operation was performed at the Shalimov Center

$41.470.09
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14525 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25362 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39389 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 178884 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118232 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 146874 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219078 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 240945 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335185 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138284 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 68419 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 178898 views

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 161829 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201688 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233381 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20598 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67500 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73006 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63598 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113050 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

A shell fragment got stuck in the military's liver: a highly complex operation was performed at the Shalimov Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

A Ukrainian soldier was seriously wounded in the Donetsk region. At the Shalimov Center, a projectile was successfully removed from the liver and a resection of the left lobe of the organ was performed.

A shell fragment got stuck in the military's liver: a highly complex operation was performed at the Shalimov Center

A Ukrainian serviceman was seriously wounded in the Donetsk region, a shell stuck in the soldier's liver. The hospitals where he was staying refused to perform the operation for fear of losing the organ completely. However, at the Shalimov Center, surgeons were able to remove the shell, performing a resection of the left lobe of the liver. This was reported at the National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov, reports UNN.

Details

In October 2024, a 34-year-old serviceman of the Airborne Assault Forces was seriously wounded in the Donetsk region.

A shell fragment pierced the right lung, passed through the diaphragm and got stuck in the parenchyma of the liver. The left lobe of the liver, its vessels and bile ducts were severely damaged

- reported at the Shalimov Center.

For five months since the evacuation, the wounded soldier had a drainage tube, in place of which an abscess subsequently formed, causing purulent bile discharge. The hospitals where he was staying refused the operation because the shell was stuck in close proximity to the large vessels of the liver. The risks of losing the organ completely were too great.

Then the soldier turned to the Shalimov Center, where doctors began preparing for surgery - resection of the left lobe of the liver.

Surgeons gave me hope for a continued life as a healthy person

- the patient noted.

10 days have passed since the operation, the soldier is feeling well and is looking forward to being discharged to go home and meet his family.

Klatzkin tumor: In the Shalimov Center, a tumor was defeated for the first time in Ukraine using a new method25.04.25, 16:00 • 4865 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarHealth
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
