Klatzkin tumor: In the Shalimov Center, a tumor was defeated for the first time in Ukraine using a new method

At the Shalimov National Scientific Center, a cancerous tumor in the liver was defeated using a new method that was used for the first time in Ukraine. Stenting of the left branch of the portal vein allowed doctors to remove the malignant tumor without risk to the patient's future health.

Details

A Klatskin tumor is a type of cancer that is localized in the liver at the junction of the bile ducts.

The proximity of the tumor to the main vessels of the liver increases the risk of invasion, which makes such an operation extremely difficult.

A patient came to the Shalimov Surgery Center, who was diagnosed with such a tumor less than a year ago. It managed to grow into one of the branches of the portal vein, which supplies about 70% of blood to the liver. Therefore, a possible occlusion (thrombosis) of the portal vein could be life-threatening for a woman.

The growth of the tumor into key vessels made its complete removal impossible without the risk of postoperative liver failure, so doctors decided to perform embolization of the branches of the portal vein (a special blockage of blood vessels by injecting emboli) and stenting of the left branch of the portal vein, which was performed in Ukraine for the first time.

This reduced the risk of tumor stenosis of the vein and ensured the planned return of the liver to its size after 10 weeks. This method allowed doctors to perform further surgery with resection of the portal vein and resection of extrahepatic bile ducts.

Thus, the woman managed to preserve a functional liver residue and completely resect the malignant neoplasm. The postoperative period passed without any peculiarities, under the close supervision of our doctors, and last week Valentina was discharged home in good health. - noted in the Shalimov Center.

