Klatzkin tumor: In the Shalimov Center, a tumor was defeated for the first time in Ukraine using a new method

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 12209 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 21919 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 27439 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

09:10 AM • 26869 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 33822 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67648 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 55817 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89900 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86242 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98194 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 44887 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 40093 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 17432 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 22047 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

09:29 AM • 10935 views
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

10:30 AM • 27441 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67650 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 124482 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 289974 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 179677 views
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 40150 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 37966 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 45328 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 76753 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 105901 views
Klatzkin tumor: In the Shalimov Center, a tumor was defeated for the first time in Ukraine using a new method

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

At the Shalimov Center, doctors in Ukraine successfully removed a cancerous tumor in the liver for the first time using stenting of the left branch of the portal vein. This avoided health risks for the patient.

Klatzkin tumor: In the Shalimov Center, a tumor was defeated for the first time in Ukraine using a new method

At the Shalimov National Scientific Center, a cancerous tumor in the liver was defeated using a new method that was used for the first time in Ukraine. Stenting of the left branch of the portal vein allowed doctors to remove the malignant tumor without risk to the patient's future health. This was reported by the Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation, reports UNN.

Details

A Klatskin tumor is a type of cancer that is localized in the liver at the junction of the bile ducts.

The proximity of the tumor to the main vessels of the liver increases the risk of invasion, which makes such an operation extremely difficult.

A patient came to the Shalimov Surgery Center, who was diagnosed with such a tumor less than a year ago. It managed to grow into one of the branches of the portal vein, which supplies about 70% of blood to the liver. Therefore, a possible occlusion (thrombosis) of the portal vein could be life-threatening for a woman.

The growth of the tumor into key vessels made its complete removal impossible without the risk of postoperative liver failure, so doctors decided to perform embolization of the branches of the portal vein (a special blockage of blood vessels by injecting emboli) and stenting of the left branch of the portal vein, which was performed in Ukraine for the first time.

This reduced the risk of tumor stenosis of the vein and ensured the planned return of the liver to its size after 10 weeks. This method allowed doctors to perform further surgery with resection of the portal vein and resection of extrahepatic bile ducts.

Thus, the woman managed to preserve a functional liver residue and completely resect the malignant neoplasm. The postoperative period passed without any peculiarities, under the close supervision of our doctors, and last week Valentina was discharged home in good health.

- noted in the Shalimov Center.

Since the beginning of the year, the Shalimov Center has performed 28 transplants of vital organs10.04.25, 13:45 • 10462 views

Alona Utkina

