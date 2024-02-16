Tongue 5 times longer: Lviv doctors operate on a baby with a rare syndrome

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102667 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129796 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130647 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172092 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169780 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276500 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177938 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167029 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148729 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245058 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102332 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 90971 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 87776 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 100029 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 41495 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276500 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245058 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230276 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255715 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241569 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8148 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103965 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104079 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120368 views
Tongue 5 times longer: Lviv doctors operate on a baby with a rare syndrome

Tongue 5 times longer: Lviv doctors operate on a baby with a rare syndrome

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23937 views

Doctors at the Center for Children's Medicine in Lviv shortened the baby's tongue, which was 5 times longer than normal due to the rare Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome.

In Lviv, at the Center for Pediatric Medicine, established on the basis of the Ohmatdyt hospital, a baby's tongue, which was 5 times longer than normal, was shortened due to a rare syndrome. There are only two such children in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Okhmatdyt hospital on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

When Levchik was still in the womb, at 32 weeks, during an ultrasound, the doctor discovered that he was showing his tongue. This touched the future parents deeply. At a follow-up examination, the baby's prank did not seem cute, as the parents heard about a suspected genetic syndrome that could affect the child's development.

According to statistics, one such child is born on average for every 20,000 babies.

For reference

Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome is a rare genetic anomaly that causes intensive development of various organs during pregnancy. Levchyk had a huge tongue, enlarged internal organs, and one leg 3 cm longer than the other. Such problems should be corrected as soon as possible, but the first thing to be corrected is the tongue, before it causes problems with breathing and eating.

After consulting with their American colleagues, the Center's maxillofacial surgeons decided to perform a complex operation on Levchyk. The Center's team of surgeons performed a partial resection of the tongue using the modern Keyhole technique.

After the surgery, Levchyk's tongue is almost normal size. For the first time in his life, he was able to put it in his mouth. "Levchyk's life has changed a lot since the surgery. He is relearning how to drink, eat and communicate, as all children do, because before he had to adapt to the conditions created by his big tongue. He has to learn all these skills all over again,

- rejoices the baby's mother.

Levchyk will undergo further treatment and rehabilitation.

Recall

Okhmatdyt doctors saved a child who had swallowed 20 magnets. During the operation, doctors found 5 holes in his abdominal cavity.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Health
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
lvivLviv

