This week: Zelenskyy announced meetings regarding the security contingent

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3170 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20697 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17148 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22191 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31324 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65192 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60869 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34135 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59692 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107028 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20643 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53825 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65149 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60830 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167757 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25068 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21487 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23098 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24972 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27589 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

This week: Zelenskyy announced meetings regarding the security contingent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5998 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation with partners of a security contingent that will maintain peace after the war. Meetings regarding this contingent are scheduled for this week.

This week: Zelenskyy announced meetings regarding the security contingent

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with its partners, is preparing the basis for a security contingent that will maintain peace after the war. Meetings regarding the contingent are planned for this week. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

We are also preparing with partners the basis for a security contingent – a contingent with the participation of partners that will maintain peace after this war. Meetings on this matter are planned for this week – regarding the contingent. And today we also planned our foreign policy work for the coming weeks – we are working for air defense for Ukraine, for the resilience of our state and Defense Forces, and so that diplomacy finally begins to bear fruit 

- said Zelenskyy.

We remind

A technical meeting is planned in Turkey as part of the process of creating a "coalition of the willing", in particular the maritime component with the participation of the Ukrainian side and partners.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09