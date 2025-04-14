This week: Zelenskyy announced meetings regarding the security contingent

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with its partners, is preparing the basis for a security contingent that will maintain peace after the war. Meetings regarding the contingent are planned for this week. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

We are also preparing with partners the basis for a security contingent – a contingent with the participation of partners that will maintain peace after this war. Meetings on this matter are planned for this week – regarding the contingent. And today we also planned our foreign policy work for the coming weeks – we are working for air defense for Ukraine, for the resilience of our state and Defense Forces, and so that diplomacy finally begins to bear fruit - said Zelenskyy.

We remind

A technical meeting is planned in Turkey as part of the process of creating a "coalition of the willing", in particular the maritime component with the participation of the Ukrainian side and partners.