What diseases can be mobilized? The Ministry of Defense has defined a list of

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 38332 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 44450 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 51056 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 49031 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 37666 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256680 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215315 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227441 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104275 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76873 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82833 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114246 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115077 views
What diseases can be mobilized? The Ministry of Defense has defined a list of

What diseases can be mobilized? The Ministry of Defense has defined a list of

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26008 views

The Ministry of Defense has approved an order establishing a list of diseases for determining fitness for military service with such categories as fully fit, fit for rear units, and unfit.

The Ministry of Defense has approved an order that establishes a list of diseases that will be used to determine the status of fitness for military service. This is stated in the order of the Ministry of Defense №262, reports UNN.

Details

According to the order, amendments were approved to the Regulation on Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved by Order of the Minister of Defense No. 402 of August 14, 2008.

According to the order, the military medical examination will determine the fitness for military service of conscripts, servicemen, persons liable for military service and reservists, establish the causal relationship of diseases, injuries (wounds, contusions, mutilations) with military service and determine the need and conditions for medical and social rehabilitation and assistance to servicemen.

The order recognizes the diseases for which a person liable for military service can be recognized:

not fit for duty;

fully fit;

suitable for service in military support units, TCCs, training centers, medical units, logistics, communications, operational support or security units.

For example, persons with active pulmonary tuberculosis with mycobacteria isolation and/or lung tissue decay will be declared unfit for military service and removed from the military register.

Persons who have residual changes after cured tuberculosis of various localizations will be recognized as fit, and persons with clinically cured tuberculosis will be fit for service in military support units, TCC and JV, higher education institutions, training centers, institutions (establishments), medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, security units.

In total, the order contains more than 100 diseases for which a serviceman can be declared fit/unfit or fit for rear-guard service.

Addendum

The order statesthat it comes into force simultaneously with the entry into force of the law "On Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection.

The bill was passed by the Verkhovna Rada in March and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 2.

Law abolishes the status of "limitedly fit" and establishes that there are now only two categories: "fit" and "unfit" for military service.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarHealth
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

