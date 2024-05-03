What diseases can be mobilized? The Ministry of Defense has defined a list of

The Ministry of Defense has approved an order that establishes a list of diseases that will be used to determine the status of fitness for military service. This is stated in the order of the Ministry of Defense №262, reports UNN.

Details

According to the order, amendments were approved to the Regulation on Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved by Order of the Minister of Defense No. 402 of August 14, 2008.

According to the order, the military medical examination will determine the fitness for military service of conscripts, servicemen, persons liable for military service and reservists, establish the causal relationship of diseases, injuries (wounds, contusions, mutilations) with military service and determine the need and conditions for medical and social rehabilitation and assistance to servicemen.

The order recognizes the diseases for which a person liable for military service can be recognized:

not fit for duty;

fully fit;

suitable for service in military support units, TCCs, training centers, medical units, logistics, communications, operational support or security units.

For example, persons with active pulmonary tuberculosis with mycobacteria isolation and/or lung tissue decay will be declared unfit for military service and removed from the military register.

Persons who have residual changes after cured tuberculosis of various localizations will be recognized as fit, and persons with clinically cured tuberculosis will be fit for service in military support units, TCC and JV, higher education institutions, training centers, institutions (establishments), medical units, logistics, communications, operational support, security units.

In total, the order contains more than 100 diseases for which a serviceman can be declared fit/unfit or fit for rear-guard service.

Addendum

The order statesthat it comes into force simultaneously with the entry into force of the law "On Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection.

The bill was passed by the Verkhovna Rada in March and signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 2.

Law abolishes the status of "limitedly fit" and establishes that there are now only two categories: "fit" and "unfit" for military service.