New vehicle inspection requirements come into force in Ukraine: video recording, photos and increased cost

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3014 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23531 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30829 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126951 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86384 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150853 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108817 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264241 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129791 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355443 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
5.8m/s
55%
744mm
Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14747 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38731 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54925 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 34441 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64753 views
Publications

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 23531 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 126951 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 120381 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 145898 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264241 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64869 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 65294 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 63131 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 147621 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 150539 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

New vehicle inspection requirements come into force in Ukraine: video recording, photos and increased cost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

New vehicle inspection rules are in effect in Ukraine from May 19: mandatory video recording and photos. The cost of vehicle inspection will increase from June 1 for various categories of transport.

New vehicle inspection requirements come into force in Ukraine: video recording, photos and increased cost

From May 19, new rules for mandatory technical inspection (OTK) of vehicles came into effect in accordance with Resolution No. 286 of March 4, 2025.

UNN reports with reference to the decree.

Details

New rules for mandatory vehicle inspection have come into effect. The key innovation is the approval of mandatory video recording of the technical inspection process. That is, the entire course of inspection of the design and technical condition of the car must be displayed on video continuously.

It should be noted that with the beginning of martial law, video recording was not carried out for some time.

Among other obligations is the creation of photographs of the vehicle from all sides.

It is noted that the headlights must be on, the image must clearly allow to identify the make, color and license plates of the car.

Photos must now be clear, with good light, not edited

- the resolution says.

For buses of categories M2 and M3, the requirements remain the same as before:

It is necessary to record the interior with seats for passengers (excluding the driver's seat).

- the new rules inform.

Important: at the request of the customer, an additional inspection of buses that are planned to be used on public transport routes is provided.

It is also indicated that it is no longer necessary to take photos during the inspection:

  • photo of CO, CH content;
    • photo of smoke indicators;
      • it is also not necessary to print photos on the protocol.

        The cost of technical inspection should increase from June 1

        Prices for passing the inspection will increase, depending on the category of vehicle:

        • for cars and trucks up to 3.5 tons - the price will increase from 1050 to 1700 UAH;
          • for buses and trucks over 3.5 tons, the price will increase from 1500 to 2300 UAH;
            • also an increase to 2300 UAH for trailers and motorcycles (depending on the category);
              • The cost of the service of entering the mark MSTO (international certificate of technical inspection) will increase - from 300 to 500 UAH;
                • the price of services related to tachographs will increase.

                  Important: some categories of vehicles are exempt from mandatory inspection:

                  For example:

                  • Cars for commercial transportation, trucks up to 3.5 tons and trailers for them: if the age of such vehicles does not exceed two years, technical inspection is not required.
                    • Motorcycles, mopeds, motor scooters and similar transport: this category of transport is not subject to OTK, regardless of the year of manufacture.

                      Let us remind you

                      UNN reported earlier that new rules for mandatory auto insurance were introduced in Ukraine on January 1, 2025. The amounts of payments have been increased, and the system for calculating the cost of policies has also been changed.

                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                      Auto
                      Ukraine
                      Brent
                      $65.19
                      Bitcoin
                      $105,207.70
                      S&P 500
                      $5,957.61
                      Tesla
                      $341.13
                      Газ TTF
                      $36.27
                      Золото
                      $3,243.60
                      Ethereum
                      $2,512.45