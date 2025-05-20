New vehicle inspection requirements come into force in Ukraine: video recording, photos and increased cost

From May 19, new rules for mandatory technical inspection (OTK) of vehicles came into effect in accordance with Resolution No. 286 of March 4, 2025.

New rules for mandatory vehicle inspection have come into effect. The key innovation is the approval of mandatory video recording of the technical inspection process. That is, the entire course of inspection of the design and technical condition of the car must be displayed on video continuously.

It should be noted that with the beginning of martial law, video recording was not carried out for some time.

Among other obligations is the creation of photographs of the vehicle from all sides.

It is noted that the headlights must be on, the image must clearly allow to identify the make, color and license plates of the car.

Photos must now be clear, with good light, not edited - the resolution says.

For buses of categories M2 and M3, the requirements remain the same as before:

It is necessary to record the interior with seats for passengers (excluding the driver's seat). - the new rules inform.

Important: at the request of the customer, an additional inspection of buses that are planned to be used on public transport routes is provided.

It is also indicated that it is no longer necessary to take photos during the inspection:

photo of CO, CH content;

photo of smoke indicators;

it is also not necessary to print photos on the protocol.

The cost of technical inspection should increase from June 1

Prices for passing the inspection will increase, depending on the category of vehicle:

for cars and trucks up to 3.5 tons - the price will increase from 1050 to 1700 UAH;

for buses and trucks over 3.5 tons, the price will increase from 1500 to 2300 UAH;

also an increase to 2300 UAH for trailers and motorcycles (depending on the category);

The cost of the service of entering the mark MSTO (international certificate of technical inspection) will increase - from 300 to 500 UAH;

the price of services related to tachographs will increase.

Important: some categories of vehicles are exempt from mandatory inspection:

For example:

Cars for commercial transportation, trucks up to 3.5 tons and trailers for them: if the age of such vehicles does not exceed two years, technical inspection is not required.

Motorcycles, mopeds, motor scooters and similar transport: this category of transport is not subject to OTK, regardless of the year of manufacture.

