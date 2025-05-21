$41.490.09
You will have to pay for document sharing for banks: which other services in "Diia" will become paid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

From June 1, banks will pay for document sharing in "Diia". The Ministry of Digital Affairs plans to monetize "Diia.Signature" and Diia.OAuth. The connection will cost UAH 21,617, document transfer - UAH 9.8.

You will have to pay for document sharing for banks: which other services in "Diia" will become paid

From June 1, document sharing in the "Diia" application will become the first officially monetized service - banks and financial institutions will pay for the opportunity to receive electronic copies of passports and other documents of clients. This is the beginning of the transition of the digital state platform to a business model focused on self-financing.

This was reported by Forbes Ukraine with reference to the head of the "Diia" implementation team Oleksiy Vovk reports UNN.

From June 1, banks and other financial institutions will pay for using the document sharing function in the "Diia" application - this is the first step towards monetizing digital services

- the post reads.

"Currently, the average number of such transactions exceeds 1.3 million per month," said Oleksiy Vovk, head of the Diia implementation team.

In the future, as noted, the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to make two more services commercial - "Diia.Pidpys" for business and the electronic identification system Diia.OAuth.

This will allow businesses to sign documents online directly through the application

- says Vovk.

The Diia.OAuth service will also be launched soon.

Thanks to this, partners will be able to identify users through integration with the "Diia" portal

- he added.

How it will work The platform will become paid for business according to a clearly defined scheme: the connection will cost 21,617 hryvnias once, and each successful transfer of documents - 9.8 hryvnias.

The transfer of one document will remain free, and multi-sharing (two or more documents) will become paid.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that hundreds of companies are already ready for the new format.

Among the potential partners are banks, insurance companies, payment systems, mobile operators, document management services and even ride-hailing

- Vovk said.

Let's add

The sharing function in "Diia" was launched back in 2020. It allows you to quickly and securely transfer electronic copies of documents: passports, TIN, etc. - directly to businesses, such as banks or insurance companies, to verify clients. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyTechnologies
