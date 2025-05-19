AI Assistant in Diia: Beta testing of a digital assistant starts in June

Diia is preparing to take a revolutionary step in the field of public services - this summer, users will be able to test the built-in artificial intelligence assistant. It will suggest what services are needed in a particular life situation, and will gradually switch to voice communication. This was reported in Diia, reports UNN.

Details

Developers promise that Diia will become even smarter - in June, beta testing of an AI agent will begin, which will help citizens navigate digital services. The new assistant will work as an intelligent navigator for services: it will suggest what documents are needed, where to get them, where is the nearest ASC, and eventually will even be able to conduct a dialogue by voice.

The essence is simple: the user describes the situation, and artificial intelligence selects a solution. For example: "I had a child" - the AI assistant will advise what certificates to issue, how to register the baby and what payments are available.

In the future, developers promise full voice support, automatic sending of certificates and round-the-clock digital assistance 24/7.

