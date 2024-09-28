Hurricane Helene has already claimed 44 lives in the United States

At least 44 people were killed by Hurricane Helene, which swept through the southeastern United States. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

“On Friday, Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across Florida and the southeastern United States, killing at least 44 people, snapping towering oak trees, and destroying homes,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that among the dead were three firefighters, a woman with month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was damaged by a falling tree.

The category four hurricane knocked out power to some hospitals in southern Georgia.

The hurricane had maximum sustained wind speeds of 140 mph (225 km/h) when it made landfall late Thursday in a sparsely populated region in rural Big Bend, Florida, home to fishing villages and vacation hideaways where peninsula and peninsula meet.

It is emphasized that the hurricane caused losses of $15 to $26 billion.

Recall

On September 27, Hurricane Helene hit Florida, causing massive outages and record storm surges. It subsequently weakened to a tropical storm as it moved further inland.