The Indian Foreign Ministry has asked Russia for the early release of some Indians working in the Russian army as "auxiliary workers." This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

We are aware that several Indian nationals have signed up for "auxiliary work" in the Russian army. The Embassy of India has been regularly taking up the matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early release. We urge all Indian citizens to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict, - the statement reads.

Details

It is noted that the statement was made after the Indian newspaper The Hindu reported that about 100 Indians were hired by the Russian army last year under contracts that will last at least one year.

Recall

Russia has recruited more than 200 Nepalese citizens to participate in military operations in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths or capture of some of them. Nepal demands that Russia stop this recruitment, repatriate those who are serving, compensate the families of the victims, and help release the prisoners.