russia is actively bringing mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal to the occupied territories - National Resistance Center

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19203 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 64179 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47048 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 220884 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197024 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178711 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222868 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249654 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155486 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19500 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 64207 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 220915 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178601 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197040 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12760 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21564 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22039 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41644 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49349 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russia is actively bringing mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal to the occupied territories - National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31590 views

Mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal are trained at local training grounds, and are coached by russian instructors, former members of the Wagner terrorist group.

russia is actively bringing mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal to the occupied territories - National Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, locals are observing the arrival of more Kremlin mercenaries. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

For example, militants from Cuba and Nepal have been spotted in various regions. They are trained at local training grounds, and mercenaries are coached by russian instructors, former members of the Wagner terrorist group.

The Resistance emphasizes that russia is actively recruiting mercenaries from poor countries where it has extensive agent networks.

(...) mercenaries receive more payments than Russians because their lives are more expensive. However, their deaths do not lead to social growth in Russia 

- The Center for National Resistance emphasizes. 

Recall

Russia recruited more than 200 Nepalese citizens to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths or capture of some of them.

Nepal demands that Russia stop this recruitment, repatriate those who serve, compensate the families of the victims, and help release the prisoners.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Nepal
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90