In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, locals are observing the arrival of more Kremlin mercenaries. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

For example, militants from Cuba and Nepal have been spotted in various regions. They are trained at local training grounds, and mercenaries are coached by russian instructors, former members of the Wagner terrorist group.

The Resistance emphasizes that russia is actively recruiting mercenaries from poor countries where it has extensive agent networks.

(...) mercenaries receive more payments than Russians because their lives are more expensive. However, their deaths do not lead to social growth in Russia - The Center for National Resistance emphasizes.

Recall

Russia recruited more than 200 Nepalese citizens to participate in hostilities in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths or capture of some of them.

Nepal demands that Russia stop this recruitment, repatriate those who serve, compensate the families of the victims, and help release the prisoners.