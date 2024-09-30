ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Devastating floods in Nepal: 200 dead, 30 missing

Devastating floods in Nepal: 200 dead, 30 missing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24458 views

Two days of heavy rains in Nepal have led to large-scale flooding and landslides. More than a thousand homes were flooded in the capital Kathmandu, killing several dozen people. Scientists attribute intense natural disasters to climate change.

The devastating floods in Nepal have killed 200 people and left about 30 missing, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Heavy rains in Nepal, which have been going on for two days and have flooded the valley where the capital Kathmandu is located, have severely eroded the soil, leading to large-scale landslides.

This time, the main impact of the disaster fell on the capital Kathmandu, where more than a thousand houses were flooded and several dozen people died.

Rescuers in helicopters and inflatable boats continue to search, but there is little chance of finding the survivors.

Scientists attribute the recent frequent and intense natural disasters to climate change.

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which leads to more intense precipitation. In addition, the warmer the oceans, the more they evaporate water, which fuels storm systems.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

