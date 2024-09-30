Devastating floods in Nepal: 200 dead, 30 missing

The devastating floods in Nepal have killed 200 people and left about 30 missing, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Heavy rains in Nepal, which have been going on for two days and have flooded the valley where the capital Kathmandu is located, have severely eroded the soil, leading to large-scale landslides.

This time, the main impact of the disaster fell on the capital Kathmandu, where more than a thousand houses were flooded and several dozen people died.

Rescuers in helicopters and inflatable boats continue to search, but there is little chance of finding the survivors.

Scientists attribute the recent frequent and intense natural disasters to climate change.

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which leads to more intense precipitation. In addition, the warmer the oceans, the more they evaporate water, which fuels storm systems.

