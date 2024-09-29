Floods and landslides in Nepal kill at least 100 people

Severe floods and landslides in Nepal have killed at least 100 people, BBC reports, citing local authorities, UNN reports.

Details

As of Sunday, dozens more people were reported missing after two days of heavy rains flooded the valley around the capital Kathmandu.

According to a government official, more than 3,000 people have been rescued so far.

Five people, including a pregnant woman and a four-year-old girl, were reportedly killed when a house collapsed due to a landslide in Bhaktapur, a town east of Kathmandu.

Two victims were pulled out of a bus that had been caught in a landslide in Dhading. Twelve people were on the bus, including the driver.

Six football players were also killed in a landslide at the training center of the Allenpine Football Association in Makwanpur.

In one case, four people were washed away by the Nakhu River in the southern part of the Kathmandu Valley.

Thousands of houses near rivers are flooded, and many highways are blocked.

Although the rain is forecast to continue until Tuesday, there were signs of some easing of the weather on Sunday.

Large-scale floods in Chad have killed more than 500 people and left 1.7 million affected