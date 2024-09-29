ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70411 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103869 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167624 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138162 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143337 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182489 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173005 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Floods and landslides in Nepal kill at least 100 people

Floods and landslides in Nepal kill at least 100 people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18145 views

Heavy rains in Nepal have caused floods and landslides that have killed at least 100 people. Rescuers evacuated more than 3,000 people, thousands of homes were flooded, and many roads were blocked.

Severe floods and landslides in Nepal have killed at least 100 people, BBC reports, citing local authorities, UNN reports.

Details

As of Sunday, dozens more people were reported missing after two days of heavy rains flooded the valley around the capital Kathmandu.

According to a government official, more than 3,000 people have been rescued so far.

Five people, including a pregnant woman and a four-year-old girl, were reportedly killed when a house collapsed due to a landslide in Bhaktapur, a town east of Kathmandu.

Two victims were pulled out of a bus that had been caught in a landslide in Dhading. Twelve people were on the bus, including the driver.

Six football players were also killed in a landslide at the training center of the Allenpine Football Association in Makwanpur.

In one case, four people were washed away by the Nakhu River in the southern part of the Kathmandu Valley.

Thousands of houses near rivers are flooded, and many highways are blocked.

Although the rain is forecast to continue until Tuesday, there were signs of some easing of the weather on Sunday.

Large-scale floods in Chad have killed more than 500 people and left 1.7 million affected21.09.24, 22:26 • 25139 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
nepalNepal

