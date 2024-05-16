Sri Lanka to send a delegation to russia to investigate its own citizens who were recruited for the war in Ukraine

Sri Lanka plans to send a delegation to russia to investigate hundreds of citizens fighting against Ukraine on the side of the russian army. Reuters writes about this with reference to a statement by a senior official, UNN reports.

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense explained that former servicemen are being recruited into the russian army via WhatsApp with promises of high salaries and citizenship.

Also, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Taraka Balasuriya said that the country has launched an investigation into reports that its citizens were taken to participate in the war.

The main task is to determine the exact number of people in russia. According to unofficial estimates, approximately 600-800 Sri Lankans are in russia - cites a statement by Balasuriya to Reuters.

In addition, the Sri Lankan authorities received 288 complaints from family members of citizens who had illegally gone to fight in Ukraine. Seven people, including a retired major general, involved in human trafficking were also arrested.

The country's Foreign Ministry said that the delegation that will soon leave for russia will include Sri Lanka's Defense Minister Kamal Gunaratne and the former ambassador to russia.

russia has also recruited more than 200 Nepalese citizens to participate in the military operations in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths or captures of some of them. Nepal demands that russia stop this recruitment, repatriate those who are serving, compensate the families of the victims, and help release the prisoners.