Four people have been detained in India on suspicion of involvement in the recruitment of local men into the Russian army. This was stated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of India, reports UNN.

Details

According to the statement, two people were detained on May 7 in Thiruvananthapuram. In addition, on April 24, there were detentions in Kanyakumari and Mumbai.

The Bureau of Investigation of India claims that law enforcement officers have uncovered a human trafficking network that lured young men from India to Russia, where they were promised high-paying jobs. Instead, in Russia, they were trained and sent to the war zone in Ukraine against their will.

The statement also noted that some of these men were seriously injured.

There are also reports of investigations into private visa consulting firms and agents involved in the transportation of Indian citizens to Russia under the pretext of employment.

The four people who were detained by law enforcement officers were engaged in recruiting local men to the Russian army.

The investigation against other alleged members of the human trafficking network is ongoing.