russia recruits drug criminals to fight in ukraine instead of standing trial

The occupiers are recruiting drug criminals to participate in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

The russian authorities are recruiting people suspected of crimes related to the sale and distribution of drugs for the war against Ukraine.

According to information, the police received clear instructions not to initiate cases against such criminals, but instead to start recruiting them into the ranks of the russian armed forces.

Thus, when people suspected of selling and distributing drugs are detained, they are taken to a police station, but no criminal cases are opened.

