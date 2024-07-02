Xi Jinping arrives in Kazakhstan to attend the SCO summit: Putin will also be there

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, July 2, where he will attend the 24th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to attend. This was reported by UNN with reference to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

President Xi Jinping has just arrived in Astana and was warmly received by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. - Hua Chunying wrote on the social network X.

She also said that Xi's plane was escorted in the airspace by Kazakh fighter jets.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reportedthat from July 2 to 6, President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He will also pay a visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of the country's leader, Emomali Rahmon.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whom Xi Jinping met with in May in China, is also expected to attend the SCO summit. At that time, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a joint statement on deepening the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

For reference

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization that was founded on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai. Currently, the SCO consists of eight member states (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan), four observer states interested in becoming full members (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia), and six "dialogue partners" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Vietnam).