Earthquake in Tibet: 400 rescued, search continues amid severe cold

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145759 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126441 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134113 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133513 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110466 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163427 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93834 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129579 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128255 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92436 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101107 views
Earthquake in Tibet: 400 rescued, search continues amid severe cold

Earthquake in Tibet: 400 rescued, search continues amid severe cold

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22102 views

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, killing 126 people and injuring 188. Rescuers have evacuated more than 400 people, but the search is complicated by extremely low temperatures.

More than 400 people in Tibet who were trapped after a deadly earthquake in the foothills of the Himalayas have been rescued, Chinese officials said on Wednesday, but an unknown number remain missing amid severe cold weather, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The epicenter of Tuesday's 6.8-magnitude earthquake, one of the region's most powerful tremors in recent years, was in Tingri in Chinese Tibet, about 80 km north of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain. It also shook buildings in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan and India.

Twenty-four hours after the earthquake, those trapped in the rubble had to spend the night in below-freezing temperatures, increasing the pressure on rescuers searching for survivors in an area the size of Cambodia.

The temperature in the highland region dropped to minus 18 degrees Celsius overnight. People who are trapped or homeless are at risk of rapid hypothermia and may only be able to survive for five to 10 hours, even if they are not injured, experts cited by the publication said.

At least 126 people were reported dead and 188 wounded on the Tibetan side, according to state-run CCTV. No deaths were reported in Nepal or elsewhere.

Chinese authorities have not yet announced how many people are missing. In Nepal, an official told Reuters that the earthquake destroyed a school building in a village near Mount Everest, which is located on the Nepal-Tibetan border, but that no one was inside at the time.

Initial surveys showed that 3,609 houses were destroyed in Tibet's Shigadze region, home to 800,000 people, state media reported late Tuesday night, citing local officials. More than 1,800 rescuers and 1,600 soldiers have been dispatched to the region.

State media reported that more than 30,000 people affected by the earthquake had been relocated.

State media reported that the Tashilunpo Monastery, founded in 1447 by the first Dalai Lama, in Shigadze was not damaged.

As of 8 a.m. (00:00 GMT) on Wednesday, more than 500 aftershocks with magnitudes up to 4.4 have occurred after the quake, the China Seismological Network Center reported.

According to the local earthquake bureau, 29 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and higher have occurred within 200 km of Tuesday's epicenter over the past five years.

Tuesday's earthquake was the strongest in China since the 6.2 magnitude quake in 2023, which killed at least 149 people in a remote northwestern region.

In 2008, an earthquake of magnitude 8.0 struck Chengdu, Sichuan, killing at least 70,000 people. It was the deadliest earthquake in China since the 1976 Tangshan earthquake, which killed at least 242,000 people.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
reutersReuters
nepalNepal
indiaIndia
chinaChina

