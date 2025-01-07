Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

The death toll from the earthquake in the mountainous region of Tibet has reached 126 people, and 188 people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Xinhua.



Details

The earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred today at 09:05 local time (04:05 Kyiv time). The epicenter was located in the Tingri County area of Shigadze, at a depth of 10 km. After the main shock, seismologists recorded 49 more aftershocks.

In the district, within a radius of 20 km from the epicenter, there are three towns and 27 villages with a population of about 6,900 people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered immediate rescue operations and all measures to reduce the number of victims.

According to the latest data, 126 people were killed and 188 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Recall

Earlier it was reported about 100 deaths as a result of the earthquake.

