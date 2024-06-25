On Monday, a Sarlahi District Court in Nepal convicted Ram Bahadur Bamjan, who is revered by followers as the "boy Buddha," of sexually abusing a minor. This is reported by DW, reports UNN.

Details

Bamjan, who his followers believe is the reincarnation of Siddhartha Gautama, better known as the Buddha, was arrested in January for sexually abusing a minor, as well as on suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of at least four of his devotees.

Bamjan could face up to 12 years in prison when sentenced on July 1. He also has the opportunity to appeal this decision.

Who is the "Buddha Boy"?

Ram Bahadur Bamjan gained notoriety as a teenager in 2005 when he stated that he could meditate for months without movement without eating or drinking.

Although Buddhist scholars were skeptical of these claims, it has gained adherents that have grown to tens of thousands, especially among residents of southern Nepal.

Back in 2010, dozens of physical and sexual assault lawsuits were filed against the self-proclaimed guru. He then said that he beat up his followers for preventing him from meditating.

The 33-year-old man, who has been in prison for many years, was arrested by the Nepal Central Bureau of Investigation in January of this year on the outskirts of the capital Kathmandu.

Bamjan tried to avoid arrest by jumping out of a second-floor window. Authorities say готівкою 250,000 (234,000 euros) in cash was seized from his apartment during his arrest.

Although his words faded after an onslaught of sexual assault allegations , thousands of devotees all worship and live in his ashrams in southern Nepal.

In 2019, authorities opened a separate investigation into the disappearance of four devotees from one of his scars after the missing families contacted police. A trial in this case is expected.

