Earthquake in Tibet: the number of victims continues to grow

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Dingzhi (Tingri) county in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region has risen to 32 people. This was reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

According to the latest Chinese media reports, another 38 people were injured with varying degrees of severity.

Rescue operations are ongoing and the number of victims may increase. The earthquake has caused serious damage in the region, which has already resulted in significant human and material losses.

Recall

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred in the Himalayas. The tremors were felt in Nepal, India and Bhutan, and rescue operations are ongoing.

A powerful earthquake in the Himalayas: what is known about the consequences of the disaster