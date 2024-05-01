Rhino Protection Day, School Principals' Day, Spring and Labor Day. What else can be celebrated on May 1

Today, on May 1, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries around the world are joining various events to mark Rhino Protection Day, UNN reports .

According to scientists, the ancestors of modern rhinos appeared on our planet more than 30 million years ago. Since the nineteenth century, due to uncontrolled hunting, which later turned into poaching, the rhino population has been declining significantly. The reason is that rhino horn is a raw material for the manufacture of precious jewelry and is also used to prepare medicines in alternative medicine of some African and Asian peoples.

Thanks to the measures taken, the decline in the rhino population has been halted. In particular, more than 11 thousand rhinos live throughout Africa, of which almost 9 thousand live in the national parks of South Africa.

The number of rhinos in India and Nepal has increased to 2,000.

But the number of Sumatran rhinos has decreased from 900 to 350 individuals. According to scientists, it can be assumed that in recent years the western black rhinoceros, whose population was widespread in Cameroon, has finally died out.

Today, everyone can congratulate principals of schools and other educational institutions. The professional holiday for these people was founded in the United States and quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

On this day, school principals are honored as leaders who set the tone for the entire school, support and guide the teaching staff, discipline students, and help and advise. Without them, the full functioning of the school is impossible.

On May 1, 1886, more than a hundred thousand workers in the largest industrial centers of the United States gathered in Chicago for a mass protest demanding the introduction of an 8-hour workday.

On May 4, the protesters provoked a clash with the police, which resulted in the deaths of seven law enforcement officers and four workers. The seven detained protesters were later sentenced to death.

Two years later, May 1 was proclaimed the Day of the National Workers' Rights Struggle in the United States. And with the strengthening of the labor movement in other countries, the event turned into the International Workers' Solidarity Day.

In the second half of the 20th century, this event was celebrated with special pathos in socialist countries. Given that many countries celebrate various holidays in early May that are somehow dedicated to spring, in the second half of the 1990s the event began to take on a different meaning.

The Spring and Labor Day symbolizes the final awakening of nature and honors people who work for the well-being and prosperity of their country and humanity around the world. This day reminds us once again that the prosperity of any society depends on honest work.

Fans of green spaces can join the International Sunflower Day today.

The event has an interesting subtext: on this day, environmental activists plant sunflowers on abandoned land plots. In this way, they draw attention to the need to preserve soil and green the planet.

The sunflower was chosen as the symbol of the event for a reason - this plant not only attracts attention and delights with its beauty, but also helps cleanse the soil by absorbing toxins and heavy metals, making it an ideal tool for environmental improvement of cities.

The first of May is also the Day of spreading information about therapeutic massage.

Therapeutic massage is not just a luxury, it is a vital part of maintaining overall well-being and a component of treatment. Massages can relieve pain, reduce stress and improve circulation, contributing to better physical and mental health.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Old Testament prophet Jeremiah.

According to legend, he lived in the sixth century BC. Jeremiah made his first prophecy at the age of 15. He predicted the fall of Jerusalem, wars, and slavery for the Jews who had apostatized from their faith. The prophet had many enemies who repeatedly tried to kill him.

Jeremiah, Makar, Nina, and Tamara celebrate their name days today.