Death toll from Tibet earthquake reaches 95

At least 95 people were killed and 130 injured as a result of a strong earthquake that occurred in the mountainous region of Tibet on Tuesday morning. UNN reports this with reference to local media.

More than 1,000 homes were damaged in Tingri County, the state-run Xinhua news agency reports.

The region near the epicenter is sparsely populated, but small villages are located in isolated and often inaccessible Himalayan valleys. Xinhua estimates that about 6,900 people live in 27 villages within a 20 km (12 mile) radius of the epicenter.

Videos circulated on Chinese social media show damaged roofs, storefronts and piles of debris on the streets of Lhaje County, about 86 kilometers from the epicenter. Several cars and motorcycles parked along the road were also damaged in the footage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which occurred in the sacred Tibetan city of Shigadze at about 09:00 local time (01:00 GMT), had a magnitude of 7.1 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

Aftershocks were also felt in neighboring Nepal and parts of India.

