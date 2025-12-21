$42.340.00
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 11195 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 14854 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 29314 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 57875 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 63466 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 40531 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 35896 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36632 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 40948 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Publications
Exclusives
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 104221 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 75947 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

In Russia, they will fine for distributing films that "discredit traditional values"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

In Russia, they plan to introduce fines for distributing films that allegedly "discredit traditional values." The bill provides for financial liability for audiovisual services, social networks, and private individuals.

In Russia, they will fine for distributing films that "discredit traditional values"

Russia is preparing to introduce fines for distributing films that allegedly "discredit traditional values." Deputies plan to submit the corresponding bill to the State Duma in the near future. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Details

The initiative provides for financial liability for audiovisual services and even social networks. That is, fines can threaten not only businesses, but also individuals.

The absence of clear criteria for the very concept of "discrediting traditional values" allows for a universal censorship tool: any film or series that does not fit into the ideological picture imposed by the state can be banned.

- the message says.

In addition, the repressive logic in the issue of film viewing creates an atmosphere of self-censorship. Platforms, in order not to get a fine, will remove content "ahead of time," and viewers will avoid watching and distributing "risky" films.

Recall

The Russian Federation plans to launch a single IMEI register, which will link them to subscriber numbers from 2027. From 2028, only devices from the state database will be connected to the network, which will make mobile communication an element of state surveillance.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
Film
Series