In Russia, they will fine for distributing films that "discredit traditional values"

Russia is preparing to introduce fines for distributing films that allegedly "discredit traditional values." Deputies plan to submit the corresponding bill to the State Duma in the near future. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

The initiative provides for financial liability for audiovisual services and even social networks. That is, fines can threaten not only businesses, but also individuals.

The absence of clear criteria for the very concept of "discrediting traditional values" allows for a universal censorship tool: any film or series that does not fit into the ideological picture imposed by the state can be banned. - the message says.

In addition, the repressive logic in the issue of film viewing creates an atmosphere of self-censorship. Platforms, in order not to get a fine, will remove content "ahead of time," and viewers will avoid watching and distributing "risky" films.

The Russian Federation plans to launch a single IMEI register, which will link them to subscriber numbers from 2027. From 2028, only devices from the state database will be connected to the network, which will make mobile communication an element of state surveillance.