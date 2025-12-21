93 combat engagements took place at the front: in which directions is the enemy most active? 21 December 2025

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one enemy attack took place today. In addition, the enemy carried out 49 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 12 combat engagements took place, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske and Obukhivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the directions of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Hlushkivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Stepove, Olhivka, Lyman, Drobycheve and in the area of Zarichne, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times near Yampil and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near the settlements of Minkivka and Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka and Stepanivka. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Nove Shakhove and Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 15 attacks. - reported the General Staff.

20 enemy FPV drones in two minutes: the General Staff showed rare footage of battles in Pokrovsk

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 10 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, Pershotravneve and towards the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove and Ivanivka. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance six times on the positions of our troops in the Huliaipole area, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk and towards Novoandriivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

Minus 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs: General Staff clarifies enemy losses for the day