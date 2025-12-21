$42.340.00
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 11847 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 15412 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 29824 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 58378 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 63934 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 40718 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 35985 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36753 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 41111 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Exclusives
93 combat engagements took place at the front: in which directions is the enemy most active? 21 December 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one enemy attack occurred, and the enemy carried out 49 shellings, four of which were from MLRS.

93 combat engagements took place at the front: in which directions is the enemy most active?

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one enemy attack took place today. In addition, the enemy carried out 49 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 12 combat engagements took place, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske and Obukhivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the directions of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Hlushkivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Stepove, Olhivka, Lyman, Drobycheve and in the area of Zarichne, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked three times near Yampil and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near the settlements of Minkivka and Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka and Stepanivka. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Nove Shakhove and Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 15 attacks.

- reported the General Staff.

20 enemy FPV drones in two minutes: the General Staff showed rare footage of battles in Pokrovsk21.12.25, 14:02 • 2864 views

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 10 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, Pershotravneve and towards the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove and Ivanivka. One more battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance six times on the positions of our troops in the Huliaipole area, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk and towards Novoandriivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

Minus 1130 soldiers and 116 UAVs: General Staff clarifies enemy losses for the day21.12.25, 07:38 • 3808 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Stepnohirsk
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk