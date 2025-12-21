Hundreds of cars are queuing at the border with Poland: the busiest checkpoints have been named

Queues have started to form at the border with Poland. Hundreds of cars are waiting to enter and exit. The most tense situation remains at the Krakovets and Shehyni checkpoints. This was reported by the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment, according to UNN.

Border guards note that during the Christmas and New Year holidays, the region's checkpoints are operating with increased load. Over the past day alone, almost 67,000 people crossed the state border within the Lviv region.

As of 11:00, hundreds of cars were waiting to enter and exit.

Exit from Ukraine:

Krakovets - 160 cars, 22 buses;

Rava-Ruska - 110 cars;

Shehyni - 90 cars, 19 buses;

Smilnytsia - 80 cars;

Hrushiv - 80 cars;

Uhryniv - 75 cars;

Nyzankovychi - 55 cars.

Entry to Ukraine:

Krakovets - 500 cars;

Shehyni - 200 cars;

Rava-Ruska - 120 cars;

Uhryniv - 80 cars;

Nyzankovychi - 70 cars;

Hrushiv - 30 cars;

Smilnytsia operates without delays.

According to border guards, entry into Ukraine currently prevails. The difference between the number of people who entered and left is more than 3,500 people.

"In order to minimize waiting times, we recommend planning border crossings in the morning or late evening hours, when passenger traffic is lower.

The State Border Guard Service reminded that for bus transportation, the eCherha electronic system is in operation, in which carriers independently choose the time of border crossing.

At the same time, the slotting system has not yet been introduced at the Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints, which creates an additional load, as buses travel without a fixed processing time. We advise you to clarify the route with the carrier in advance and, if possible, choose less congested routes - the post says.

To speed up clearance procedures at the checkpoints in the Lviv region, the number of border patrols has been increased, additional automated workstations have been opened, and constant coordination with the Polish side is being carried out.

Recall

In Odesa region, bus passage is being launched through two checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, which previously operated only for passenger cars. This will allow for quick adjustment of passenger routes and reduction of congestion in certain areas, and the number of buses that can be processed at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otach checkpoint has also been increased.