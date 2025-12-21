Portugal will allocate 25 million euros annually for five years to purchase Ukrainian defense products.

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 564 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 7184 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 12511 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 27109 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 55938 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 61226 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 39858 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 35647 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36236 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 40432 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
96%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov: Putin is ready for dialogue with MacronDecember 21, 03:23 AM • 6926 views
Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operationDecember 21, 04:30 AM • 10611 views
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhotoDecember 21, 05:20 AM • 14574 views
San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without powerPhotoDecember 21, 06:10 AM • 5626 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast07:15 AM • 12000 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 32518 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 61232 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 102568 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 74569 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 82537 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Emmanuel Macron
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 13094 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 14851 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 27165 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 43449 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 33166 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Forbes
The New York Times

Portugal will allocate 25 million euros annually for five years to purchase Ukrainian defense products.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Portugal will allocate 25 million euros annually for five years to purchase Ukrainian defense products as part of the SAFE initiative. The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Portugal discussed further cooperation and Ukraine's critical needs.

Portugal will allocate 25 million euros annually for five years to purchase Ukrainian defense products.

Portugal will allocate 25 million euros annually for five years within the SAFE initiative to purchase Ukrainian defense products. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with Portuguese Defense Minister Nuno Melo, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal expressed sincere gratitude to Portugal for the assistance announced during the UDCG meeting and its readiness to contribute 50 million euros to the PURL mechanism.

He noted the importance of Portugal's decision to allocate 25 million euros annually for five years within the SAFE initiative for the purchase of Ukrainian defense products.

- Shmyhal added.

The defense ministers also discussed continued cooperation, particularly in the defense industry, prospects for mutually beneficial projects, and the long-term development of our capabilities.

We also focused on Ukraine's critical defense needs to protect people and critical infrastructure. Grateful to Portugal for its support!

- Shmyhal summarized.

Ukraine and Portugal enter into partnership for the production of naval drones20.12.25, 15:19 • 5194 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Portugal
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal