Portugal will allocate 25 million euros annually for five years to purchase Ukrainian defense products.

Portugal will allocate 25 million euros annually for five years within the SAFE initiative to purchase Ukrainian defense products. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with Portuguese Defense Minister Nuno Melo, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal expressed sincere gratitude to Portugal for the assistance announced during the UDCG meeting and its readiness to contribute 50 million euros to the PURL mechanism.

He noted the importance of Portugal's decision to allocate 25 million euros annually for five years within the SAFE initiative for the purchase of Ukrainian defense products. - Shmyhal added.

The defense ministers also discussed continued cooperation, particularly in the defense industry, prospects for mutually beneficial projects, and the long-term development of our capabilities.

We also focused on Ukraine's critical defense needs to protect people and critical infrastructure. Grateful to Portugal for its support! - Shmyhal summarized.

