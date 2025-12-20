Ukraine and Portugal enter into partnership for the production of naval drones

Ukraine and Portugal have signed a statement on partnership for the production of naval drones, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following talks in Kyiv with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro on Saturday, writes UNN.

Today, there is a joint statement by Ukraine and Portugal on establishing a partnership for the production of naval drones. We signed it together with the Prime Minister of Portugal, who is on his first visit to Ukraine today. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President called this area one of the most promising in defense work now. "It is important to have results. And in all parts of our Europe, there must be enough strength to counter any threats, and modern drones are a real tool of defense," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to Portugal for its contribution to the PURL program, which allows us to purchase American weapons. Portugal also supported the joint European decision on a financial security guarantee for Ukraine for the coming years, and this is 90 billion euros for Ukraine – very significant, the President noted.

"I thank Luís Montenegro for this visit. I thank Portugal for its respect and support for the Ukrainian community. And I especially want to note the contribution to the restoration of our educational infrastructure - Ukrainian schools in Chernihiv and Cherkasy. Thank you, Portugal," the Head of State concluded.

