Ukraine and Portugal expand defense cooperation by $50 million - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Denys Shmyhal discussed defense cooperation with his Portuguese counterpart Nuno Melo. Portugal will contribute $50 million to the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

Ukraine and Portugal expand defense cooperation by $50 million - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held talks with Portuguese counterpart Nuno Melo, agreeing on key issues of defense cooperation and the needs of the Ukrainian army. Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

I had a conversation with the Minister of National Defense of Portugal, Nuno Melo. We coordinated the main issues of our defense cooperation and the priority needs of the Ukrainian army. I thanked Portugal for its active participation in the meetings of the Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format and its contribution to the International Fund for the Purchase of Weapons for Ukraine (IFU) in the amount of 12 million dollars.

– Shmyhal stated.

According to the minister, the parties discussed Portugal's participation in the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine (PURL), including a contribution of 50 million US dollars and the possibilities of its further expansion. He also emphasized the prospects for implementing joint projects within the SAFE program, which will open new avenues of cooperation between the defense-industrial complexes of both countries.

Zelenskyy announces launch of controlled arms export program next month28.10.25, 17:47 • 2156 views

We discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense. We are also interested in expanding cooperation in the areas of unmanned systems, tactical communications, cyber defense, and maritime technologies.

– Shmyhal added.

These agreements are intended to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and deepen its partnership with Portugal in critical security sectors.

Defense Minister Shmyhal met with Croatian counterpart: agreed on joint arms production27.10.25, 17:57 • 4420 views

