Zelenskyy announces launch of controlled arms export program next month

The program for controlled export of Ukrainian weapons should be launched next month. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with government officials, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine must ensure the full implementation of tasks for the production and supply of drones – FPV, interceptor drones, and drones for deep strikes – by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy: arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war, main destinations are Europe, USA, Middle East

The program for controlled export of our weapons should be launched next month. By the end of the year, we should reach a figure of 50+ percent of Ukrainian-made weapons in the defense of our state. - summarized the President.

Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year