Zelenskyy announces launch of controlled arms export program next month

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 3732 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13653 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29174 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22777 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21950 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19256 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16096 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39370 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30695 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13369 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 14285 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29758 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26275 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 12625 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14565 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14642 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26358 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29183 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39375 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 30700 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Andrii Matiukha
Giorgi Gakharia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 5882 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 5994 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29821 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39376 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 37379 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Zelenskyy announces launch of controlled arms export program next month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need to launch a controlled export program for Ukrainian weapons as early as next month. The Minister of Defense must ensure the full implementation of tasks regarding the production and supply of drones by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy announces launch of controlled arms export program next month

The program for controlled export of Ukrainian weapons should be launched next month. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with government officials, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine must ensure the full implementation of tasks for the production and supply of drones – FPV, interceptor drones, and drones for deep strikes – by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy: arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war, main destinations are Europe, USA, Middle East27.09.25, 20:29 • 4968 views

The program for controlled export of our weapons should be launched next month. By the end of the year, we should reach a figure of 50+ percent of Ukrainian-made weapons in the defense of our state.

- summarized the President.

Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year06.10.25, 13:10 • 68346 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine